MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,677 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 276,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.