Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 147857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after buying an additional 750,372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,382 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,678,000.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

