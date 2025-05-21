Elequin Capital LP Has $28.02 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 67,452.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,478 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for 2.2% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.