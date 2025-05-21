BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $88,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $522.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.11. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

