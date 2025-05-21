Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,524 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 168,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,454 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

