ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

ImmuPharma (LON:IMMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%.

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

IMM opened at GBX 2.86 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. ImmuPharma has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.40 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

