Novem Group Acquires Shares of 627,713 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Novem Group bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 2.4% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,914,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

