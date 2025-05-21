First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,287,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

