BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 43,828 shares.The stock last traded at $82.54 and had previously closed at $82.19.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $646.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,200,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.