Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $426.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

