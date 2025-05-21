Note Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.0% of Note Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
