Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

