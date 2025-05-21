Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 992,117 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 20.4% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 307,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 205,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

