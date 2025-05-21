Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $475.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

