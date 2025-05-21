Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

