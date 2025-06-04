Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Q2 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance lifted its position in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -143.90%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

