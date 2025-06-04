Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CHH FY2025 Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $111.62 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

