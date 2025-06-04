Wedbush Estimates NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.