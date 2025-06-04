What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for JCI FY2025 Earnings?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after buying an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after buying an additional 343,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $143,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,153.80. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,555 shares of company stock worth $27,989,126. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

