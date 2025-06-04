Zacks Research Forecasts CDW’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

