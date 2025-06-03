HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.610-3.78 EPS.

Shares of HQY opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

