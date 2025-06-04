Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Baird Medical Investment Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:BDMD opened at $4.30 on Friday. Baird Medical Investment has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Get Baird Medical Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baird Medical Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDMD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baird Medical Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baird Medical Investment Company Profile

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baird Medical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baird Medical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.