DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 375,705 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.