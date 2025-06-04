Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for CRL Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $138.71 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

