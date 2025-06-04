First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
First Foundation Stock Performance
Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.01.
First Foundation Company Profile
