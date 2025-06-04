First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.