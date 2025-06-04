Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.