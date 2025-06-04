National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:RY Q3 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$174.93 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$140.53 and a twelve month high of C$180.45. The firm has a market cap of C$247.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$166.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total transaction of C$49,862.12. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total value of C$3,534,158.91. Insiders sold a total of 62,330 shares of company stock worth $10,312,755 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.