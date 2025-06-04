Samsara (IOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $351.44 million for the quarter.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,577,449.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,700. This represents a 37.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,206.25. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,697 shares of company stock worth $50,886,971. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $13,464,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

