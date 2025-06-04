G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $579.48 million for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

