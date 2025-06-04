William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.1%

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 428.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 89.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

