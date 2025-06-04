Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ITOS Q2 Earnings

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.10 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

