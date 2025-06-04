Q2 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software Lowered by Analyst

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $263.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $264.07.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 26,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $6,752,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,402,664.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

