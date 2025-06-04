Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALM. BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.