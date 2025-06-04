China Natural Resources Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 12th (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 11th.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

