Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 5th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LULU opened at $334.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.10.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

