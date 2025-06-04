Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of PHR opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phreesia by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 105.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 108.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

