Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FRT Q2 Earnings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $95.19 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,417,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

