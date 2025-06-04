Cormark Has Negative Outlook of EQB FY2025 Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $10.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.83. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2026 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.60.

TSE:EQB opened at C$91.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52 week low of C$85.14 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. EQB’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

