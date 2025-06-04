Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of CNQ Q3 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 147,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,218 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

