Zacks Research Comments on Integer’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

ITGR stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. Integer has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Integer by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

