Zacks Research Comments on Perrigo FY2025 Earnings

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,092,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

