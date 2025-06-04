Leerink Partnrs Estimates PepGen’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for PepGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on PepGen from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEPG

PepGen Price Performance

PepGen stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur purchased 41,500 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $47,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,499.95. This trade represents a 66.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,875 shares of company stock valued at $71,610. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,102,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepGen by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.