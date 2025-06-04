What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for TBN FY2025 Earnings?

Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tamboran Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tamboran Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).
TBN opened at $21.04 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 511,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Tamboran Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
