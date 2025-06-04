Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 20,529,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,694,539 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,262,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

