Q2 Earnings Estimate for TMX Group Issued By Raymond James

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on X. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.13.

TMX Group Stock Performance

X opened at C$55.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.18. The stock has a market cap of C$15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$56.91.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Further Reading

