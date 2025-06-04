Q1 EPS Estimates for Capri Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

