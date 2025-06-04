Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Q1 Earnings

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup reduced their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,269,000 after buying an additional 362,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after buying an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

