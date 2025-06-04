Northland Capmk Has Positive Outlook for Semtech Q2 Earnings

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Up 1.6%

SMTC stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,226 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $45,489,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.