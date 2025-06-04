Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Estimate for A FY2025 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,434,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

