Q1 Earnings Forecast for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti Csr

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTRX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.04. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Matrix Service by 2,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.